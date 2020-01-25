Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 254 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,407,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 88,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $194.42 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $195.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.11.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

