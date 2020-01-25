Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Receives $20.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.65.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its position in shares of Avantor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 600,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,898,000 after acquiring an additional 20,357 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,890,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,639. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. Avantor has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $19.58.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

