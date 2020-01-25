AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) PT Raised to GBX 5,200

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its target price hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 2,800 ($36.83) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,353.89 ($57.27).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of LON:AVV traded up GBX 100 ($1.32) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,125 ($67.42). 167,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,735.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,163. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,654 ($34.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,962 ($65.27).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AVEVA Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.26%.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.