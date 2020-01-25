Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 461,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Avis Budget Group has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $37.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.09.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.69). Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 66.13%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shon Larry D. De sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,071,000 after acquiring an additional 253,700 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 314.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

