Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

AVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut Avista from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Avista from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avista from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $43.80.

Avista stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.34. Avista has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $49.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 101.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 31,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

