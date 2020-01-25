Aviva (LON:AV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $404.01

Aviva plc (LON:AV) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $404.01 and traded as high as $411.41. Aviva shares last traded at $406.50, with a volume of 7,568,545 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on AV shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Aviva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 484.30 ($6.37).

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion and a PE ratio of 7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 414.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 403.91.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 422 ($5.55) per share, for a total transaction of £5,908 ($7,771.64).

About Aviva (LON:AV)

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

