Axe (AXE) Trading 14.2% Lower Over Last Week

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Axe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00005698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. During the last week, Axe has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $2.51 million and $3.85 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003020 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,216,453 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Axe is axerunners.com . Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, FreiExchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.