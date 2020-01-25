BAE Systems (LON:BA) Price Target Raised to GBX 750

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 655 ($8.62) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank upped their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 613 ($8.06) to GBX 627 ($8.25) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) price target (up from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 652.30 ($8.58).

BA stock opened at GBX 643.80 ($8.47) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 587.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 560.59. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

