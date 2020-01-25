BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.08

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.08 and traded as high as $8.39. BAE Systems shares last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 4,754 shares trading hands.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BAE Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $7.08.
BAE Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESF)
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
