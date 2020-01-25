Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Banc of California Inc (NYSE:BANC)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.11 and last traded at $16.69, approximately 677,976 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 331,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.60.

BANC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley cut shares of Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $883.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -417.25, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $177,339.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,405 shares in the company, valued at $55,807.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $250,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,596.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in Banc of California by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 44,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 8.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $508,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

