Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Bank of America currently has a $426.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Netflix from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $379.58.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $353.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,647,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 64.9% during the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.