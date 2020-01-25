Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,886 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,481 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,386,000 after purchasing an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,073,000 after purchasing an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,845,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,429,000 after purchasing an additional 384,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. 6,416,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,288,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.57. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The stock has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

