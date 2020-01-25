Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Position Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 162.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,304,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank Ozk during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,934,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,048,000 after purchasing an additional 252,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank Ozk by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,525,000 after purchasing an additional 239,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Stephens set a $31.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Bank Ozk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Bank Ozk from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

OZK opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $34.34.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $245.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.78 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

