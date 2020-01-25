Barclays Downgrades EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

EVNVY opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76. EVN has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.35 million during the quarter. EVN had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 13.66%.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

