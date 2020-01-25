Barclays Lowers M&G (LON:MNG) to Equal weight

Barclays downgraded shares of M&G (LON:MNG) to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 256 ($3.37) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 251 ($3.30).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 278 ($3.66) to GBX 297 ($3.91) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 295 ($3.88) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 276.60 ($3.64).

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 245.40 ($3.23) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.34. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 201.20 ($2.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 282.30 ($3.71).

In other news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 4,600 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £10,028 ($13,191.27).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

