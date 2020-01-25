Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Barclays in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.44.

NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Victory Capital has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 14.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 165.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Victory Capital by 33.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Victory Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 28.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

