Barclays Reiterates CHF 119 Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Barclays set a CHF 119 price target on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SREN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 98 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 111.28.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

