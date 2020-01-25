Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Set at C$2.25 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 target price on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BTE. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.29.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$1.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$424.60 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Trudy Marie Curran purchased 29,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

