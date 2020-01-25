BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Down 8.5%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86, 1,477,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 53% from the average session volume of 965,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BBVA Banco Frances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BBVA Banco Frances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $992.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.74.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $348.29 million during the quarter. BBVA Banco Frances had a return on equity of 47.60% and a net margin of 27.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in BBVA Banco Frances by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 30,293 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BBVA Banco Frances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,992,000. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BBAR)

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

