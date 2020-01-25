Beaxy Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Beaxy token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $1.30 million and $2,212.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.03 or 0.05534126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Beaxy Token Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,571,745 tokens. Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . The official message board for Beaxy is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beaxy

Beaxy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Beaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

