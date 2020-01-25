Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises approximately 1.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $28,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.25. 1,237,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $221.47 and a one year high of $280.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.19.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.90.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

