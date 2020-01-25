Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Beigene in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.89.

Shares of Beigene stock traded down $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.56. The stock had a trading volume of 161,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,300. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.61. Beigene has a 12-month low of $113.01 and a 12-month high of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beigene will post -12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beigene news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,585,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,269,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,061,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,963 shares of company stock valued at $24,642,833 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beigene by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beigene by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Beigene by 6,519.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after buying an additional 518,127 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Beigene by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 288,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Beigene by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 198,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after buying an additional 40,305 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

