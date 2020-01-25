Berenberg Bank Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Varta (ETR:VAR1)

Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VAR1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on Varta and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

ETR VAR1 opened at €82.20 ($95.58) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €108.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €90.12. Varta has a 1-year low of €29.50 ($34.30) and a 1-year high of €128.00 ($148.84).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

