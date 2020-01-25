Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Co from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BRY. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Berry Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of BRY stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 540,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,235. Berry Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a market cap of $627.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Berry Petroleum will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other Berry Petroleum news, COO Gary A. Grove bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 151,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,102.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $12,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,403 shares of company stock valued at $389,270 and sold 1,481,871 shares valued at $15,675,892. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Berry Petroleum by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 12,891,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085,000 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $11,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,798,000 after buying an additional 402,825 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 1,831.2% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 381,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 362,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $2,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

