B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

BGS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price target on shares of B&G Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.65 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in B&G Foods by 375.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 671,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after purchasing an additional 530,350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $7,336,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,109,000 after acquiring an additional 331,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth $5,360,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 57.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after acquiring an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

