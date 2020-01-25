BidaskClub Downgrades Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EFSC. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of EFSC stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.69. 106,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,034. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The company had revenue of $76.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.78 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $2,277,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 425,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,691,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,459,000 after buying an additional 69,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 49.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 231,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 77,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

