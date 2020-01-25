BidaskClub Downgrades First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on THFF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

THFF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 19,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,369. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $598.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In other First Financial news, Director Thomas Craig Martin purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,887.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,973 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 675,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,091 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in First Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 138,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

