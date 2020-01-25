BidaskClub Downgrades Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of LITE traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,522,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.59. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $376,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $268,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 59.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter valued at about $900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

