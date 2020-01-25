BidaskClub Lowers Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Hold

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ADUS. Stephens began coverage on Addus Homecare in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus Homecare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare stock opened at $96.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Addus Homecare has a one year low of $57.94 and a one year high of $101.22.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Addus Homecare will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $56,959,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,915.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Bradley Bickham sold 7,500 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $651,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,319.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 743,029 shares of company stock worth $61,883,356 over the last 90 days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus Homecare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.