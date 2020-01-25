Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on BYG. HSBC lowered shares of Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,193 ($15.69) to GBX 1,339 ($17.61) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,113.44 ($14.65).

Shares of LON:BYG opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.52) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,169.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,089.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

