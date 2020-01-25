BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $111.00.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRN. Raymond James downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.65.
Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. 1,215,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -331.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13.
In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
