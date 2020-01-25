BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $113.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $111.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRN. Raymond James downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.15. 1,215,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,724. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -331.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

