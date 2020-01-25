BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.62

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.62 and traded as high as $58.63. BioSpecifics Technologies shares last traded at $56.49, with a volume of 478 shares trading hands.

BSTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioSpecifics Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.22.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 million. BioSpecifics Technologies had a net margin of 64.23% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSTC. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 84.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 113,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 13.4% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 63.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies by 225.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:BSTC)

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

