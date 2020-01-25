Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Biostage stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.32. Biostage has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter.

Biostage, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology combines a proprietary biocompatible scaffold with a patient's own stem cells to create Cellspan organ implants. It is developing bioengineered organ implants, which addresses the damage of the esophagus, bronchus, and trachea due to cancer, infection, trauma, or congenital abnormalities.

