BitNewChain (BTN) Price Tops $0.0105 on Exchanges

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, BitNewChain has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitNewChain has a total market capitalization of $1.88 million and $210.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitNewChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitNewChain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.31 or 0.00725392 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001401 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitNewChain Profile

BTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org

BitNewChain Coin Trading

BitNewChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitNewChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitNewChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitNewChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.