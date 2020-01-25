BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $30.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

BJ has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of BJ opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.49. BJs Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $239,206.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $818,545.35. Insiders sold a total of 169,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,538,343 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 809.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at about $816,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 384,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after acquiring an additional 33,994 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $673,000.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

