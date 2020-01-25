Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.82

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.82 and traded as high as $2.00. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 25,550 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC raised shares of Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.70 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.74.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $106.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Article: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.