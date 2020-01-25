BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.28

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.28 and traded as high as $8.87. BlackBerry shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 1,162,060 shares traded.

BB has been the topic of several research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$7.60 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of -79.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.28.

In other news, Director Barbara Gayle Stymiest sold 10,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.48, for a total value of C$84,800.00.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

