Bloom (BLT) Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Bloom has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bloom token can now be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, TOPBTC and Bibox. Bloom has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $1,372.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.03144515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00202410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, IDEX, Bibox, AirSwap and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

