Blue Protocol (BLUE) Market Cap Reaches $266,239.00

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $266,239.00 and $115.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blue Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, TOPBTC, CoinExchange and IDEX. In the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blue Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.46 or 0.05529965 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026833 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00127768 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019940 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00034096 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002418 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol (CRYPTO:BLUE) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blue Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blue Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.