Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Down 12.4%

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares fell 12.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.01 and last traded at $69.82, 1,877,278 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 136% from the average session volume of 795,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BPMC. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The company had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares in the company, valued at $4,992,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $363,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,243 shares of company stock worth $2,754,440. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

