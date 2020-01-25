BMO Capital Markets Boosts John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Price Target to $7.25

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
BTO stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $37.00.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.
About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
