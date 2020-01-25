BMO Capital Markets Boosts John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Price Target to $7.25

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BTO stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.25. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Get John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTO. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 273,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 222,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 11,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 36.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.