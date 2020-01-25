BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.35

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.35 and traded as high as $50.48. BNP Paribas shares last traded at $49.96, with a volume of 4,186,551 shares changing hands.

BNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.86 ($63.79).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

