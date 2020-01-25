Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.12

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.12 and last traded at $37.12, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOWFF shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boardwalk REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk REIT had a net margin of 39.42% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

