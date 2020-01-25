Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded by Cfra

Cfra lowered shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $350.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a neutral rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $350.53.

Shares of BA opened at $323.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Boeing by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,268,982 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $461,920,000 after buying an additional 45,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,255,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $456,880,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

