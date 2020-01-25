Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) will report $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.36. Boise Cascade posted earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BCC stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 271,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,250. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.05 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $310,686.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,645.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $95,191.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,745.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,940 shares of company stock worth $2,248,861. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 183.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 30,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

