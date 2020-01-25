BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson lowered shares of BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub lowered shares of BOK Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of BOK Financial from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Shares of BOKF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.19. 349,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $93.72. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BOK Financial will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $414,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 198,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 88,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,407,000. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

