Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR)’s share price fell 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 160 ($2.10), 4,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.50 ($2.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 159.33.

Brand Architekts Group Company Profile (LON:BAR)

Brand Architekts Group Plc develops, formulates, and supplies personal care and beauty products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers aerosol products, including personal care aerosols, bag on valve systems, and bag in can systems; and bath and body care products, such as body scrubs, body butters/lotions, shower gels, and bath foams.

