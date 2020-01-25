Bread 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $797,582.00 (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 25th. Bread has a market capitalization of $20.03 million and $797,582.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bread has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Kucoin and Tokenomy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $259.76 or 0.03105747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011960 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202974 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00124543 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tokenomy, Cobinhood, Kucoin, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

