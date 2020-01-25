Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) Insider Purchases £33,750 in Stock

Breedon Group PLC (LON:BREE) insider Clive Watson purchased 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £33,750 ($44,396.21).

Shares of Breedon Group stock opened at GBX 91.90 ($1.21) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.56. Breedon Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 90.40 ($1.19). The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BREE shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 105 ($1.38) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Davy Research raised shares of Breedon Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 76 ($1.00) price target on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 88.50 ($1.16).

Breedon Group plc, formerly Breedon Aggregates Limited, is an independent construction materials company. The Company’s operations include a cement plant, two cementitious import terminals, approximately 60 quarries, over 30 asphalt plants, over 200 ready-mixed concrete plants and three concrete products plants.

