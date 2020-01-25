Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Shares Down 6.5%

Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.49, approximately 1,691,706 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,156,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Briggs & Stratton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is presently -62.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 53.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

